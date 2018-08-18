Clear

Connecting Dead Ends

It's a proposal that has some Stewartville residents upset

a proposal that has some residents of stewartville upset. the city is considering connecting two dead end roads in the 500 block of fourth avenue southeast. some people who live in the area...including gloria nihart ...want the streets to stay the way they are. they're concerned that connecting the two will lead to more traffic. a lot of young kids - younger children lets put it that way - that are around in the streets on their bicyles or playing off the curb or walking to a neighbor friend a meeting was going to be held tonight to talk about this issue but that is no longer happening. city leaders tell kimt they may still talk about connecting the streets at a later date.
