Speech to Text for Cops & Kids Trailer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in the middle of prime biking season. summer's not over yet...and soon...kids will start riding their bikes to school. a local community is taking steps to make sure they stay safe. kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us live from our rochester studio with the details...calyn?x xx cops and kids-lintro-2 raquel - behind me is a trailer that fills a community need by helping kids with bike safety. police officers and medical professionals i spoke to today say kids need helmets before they put their pedal to the pavement.xxx cops and kids-lpkg-1 cops and kids-lpkg-2 nat: we'll get ya set up ok? noor and tareq tareq are getting fitted for new bicycle helmets... nat: click it's all a part of the cops and kids community bike program. police officers take this trailer around... to pass out helmets. so far they've passed out 35 of them. cops and kids-lpkg-3 it's 35 kids who if they wear them, ya know, if they crash their bicycle they're not going to get a traumatic brain injury hopefully ya know if they wear them properly. cops and kids-lpkg-5 nat: wrench officers also fix bikes. nat: i like helping kids too. those with mayo clinic say helmets are one of many ways injuries can be prevented. cops and kids-lpkg-4 some of them can be prevented just by simply making sure our bikes are in good operating order, but there's rules of the road we need to learn to. cops and kids-lpkg-6 lombard still calls helmets life-saving... due to the fact that just over three-fourths of those who come into mayo traumaticaly injured in bike crashes didn't have a helmet on. kids still know... noor and tareq: it keeps you safe cops and kids-ltag-2 the police department takes their cops and kids bike trailer all over the community to fix up bikes and pass out helmets. live in the rochester studio calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / thank you calyn. the program started just this year... and they plan to grow and contribute even more in the years to come. / it's a