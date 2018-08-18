Clear

NIACC Soccer Team Looks to be More Competitive

The guys are looking forward to challenging those at the top.

Posted: Wed Aug 15 17:07:40 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Aug 15 17:07:40 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

niacc soccer-vo-4 last year...the niacc boys soccer team was knocked out of the playoffs by iowa central. but this year they say it is going to be a different story. niacc soccer-vo-1 niacc soccer-vo-3 the team has a very international presence with players from everywhere from england...to australia. giving the players a variety of different styles of play. they say playing in iowa...it's more of an aggressive and quick sport. but with thier depth and experience...the y want to be able to play against the best in their division this season.xxx niacc soccer-sot-1 lowerthird2line:harry holland sheffield england we're looking forward to challenging those at the top indian hills iowa western obviously the big boys in our conference this year we have a lot more depth in the squad we are looking good we are looking strong we are looking fit. the trojans will take the field for the first game of the season august 22nd. they'll be facing off against morning side college junior varsity. / stormteam three
