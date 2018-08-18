Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-15-18)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

weather-live-4 weather-live-2 we're remaining in a constant weather pattern as we continue to track some isolated showers and storms for this evening. we won't have to deal with any severe weather, but some of these storms will produce heavy downpours and some lightning as well. if you have any outdoor plans tonight and into thursday, keep that in mind. we'll have one more day to deal with the isolated showers and storms and then we'll be clearing out for friday. friday will bring sunshine by the afternoon with highs staying in the lower 80's. the humidity will remain high as well. once we get into the weekend itself, it'll still be warm and muggy with highs in the lower to mid 80's, but we'll be tracking more showers and storms by late sunday evening. they will continue into monday morning as we cool down to the 70's for highs next week. overnight lows will fall to the mid 50's by monday night. tyler wx weather-main-5 weather-main-4 we're remaining in a constant weather pattern as we continue to track some isolated showers and storms for this evening. we won't have to deal with any severe weather, but some of these storms will produce heavy downpours and some lightning as well. if you have any outdoor plans tonight and into thursday, keep that in mind. we'll have one more day to deal with the isolated showers and storms and then we'll be clearing out for friday. friday will bring sunshine by the afternoon with highs staying in the lower 80's. the humidity will remain high as well. once we get into the weekend itself, it'll still be warm and muggy with highs in the lower to mid 80's, but we'll be tracking more showers and storms by late sunday evening. they will continue into monday morning as we cool down to the 70's for highs next week. overnight lows will fall to the mid 50's by monday night. tonight: isolated storms early/mostly cloudy. lows: lower to mid 60's. winds: north at 3 to 6 mph. thursday: isolated pm storms/mostly cloudy. highs: lower 80's. winds: north at 4 to 8 mph. thursday night: isolated storms early/mostly cloudy. lows: lower 60's. winds: northwest at 3 to 6 mph. thank you tyler.