Speech to Text for Plans for a new baseball/softball complex in Charles City

school district is raising money to fund the construction of a new baseball and softball complex on the north side of town. kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live at sportsmen's park. alex - why are they needing a new location?xxx flooded fields new complex-lintro-3 amy - sportsmen's park is in a flood plain... leaving it periodically under water - meaning games and practices have to be moved to other fields. flooded fields new complex-lintro-2 the charles city school district is hoping to get work started on the new estimated 1 point 4 million dollar complex as soon as possible. and speaking with those involved in athletics in the district...they say it's about time.xx flooded fields new complex-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:new baseball/softball complex charles city, ia dana sullivan is a softball coach...and her team practices and plays at mark fluhrer field. this year...was a different story. lowerthird2line:dana sullivan assistant softball coach "we had parents that were bringing sump pumps and shop vacs and all sorts of things in order to clean our field in order to play." flooded fields new complex-pkg-9 she says her team was adamant about wanting to play at home. "we had a senior girl that was so dedicated. she was told very strictly, go get your uniform on, you have to leave the field conditions to us from this point forward." todd forsyth is the activity director for the district. flooded fields new complex-pkg-8 he says during the height of flooding we saw in june...the baseball team was only able to use sportsmen's park 6 days out of the whole month. and it takes a community wide effort... and then some... to make sure student athletes can play ball. lowerthird2line:todd forsyth activity director, charles city schools "tons and tons of hours by kids, by parents, by community members, by coaches...when we have to reschedule, surrounding communities allow us to use their facilities, so there's been overwhelming support by the communities around us. rescheduling umpires, umpires have been great and excellent in that process as well." flooded fields new complex-pkg-10 pending fundraising efforts... construction on the new site could begin next summer... and it's something that sullivan says just can no longer be ignored. "you can't look away. you can't close your eyes or pretend that the need isn't out here because that's unfair. and it's so obvious that i personally feel like we need to do something, and for us this seems like the right direction to be going." / flooded fields new complex-ltag-2 the district is figuring out how to raise funding for the new complex. i'll explain what they are doing - coming up on kimt news 3 at 6. live in charles city - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / thank you alex. according to the district - more than 200 home games have either been cancelled or moved to an away location in the last 8 years. /