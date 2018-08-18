Clear

Protecting places of worship

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office offering free classes for places of worship to learn how to protect themselves.

Posted: Wed Aug 15 07:37:41 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Aug 15 07:37:42 PDT 2018
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

Speech to Text for Protecting places of worship

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the freeborn county sheriff's office is helping people defend themselves... at church and other places. according to the center for homocide research, there are been over 130 church shootings from 2006 to 2016. freeborn county sheriff kurt freitag (fry?tag) says these statistics are why the sheriff's office is holding two classes for churches and businesses... so people can learn how to protect themselves. he says instructors will be teaching the "run, hide, fight" method. sheriff freitag says people today (need to be prepared for a worst case scenario (before it happens. because once it happens that's too late. you're going to be overwhelmed and not going to know what to do, where to go, you have to prepare. there are two classes, both are free of charge. both are happening at crossroads church on thursday.
