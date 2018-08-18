Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 8-15-18

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

storm team 3 meteorologist jon rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall(((starting off this morning with some isolated showers and cloud cover. some patchy fog will be possible too. the clouds will stay with us for most of the day with some sun possible. more shower and storm chances will return this afternoon. in fact, thursday will be very similar as well with isolated storms and highs near 80. severe weather is very unlikely these two days. friday and saturday are looking like very nice days with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower to mid 80's. storms return late on sunday and for monday which will usher in cooler weather to start next week with highs in the middle 70's. today: partly sunny/isolated showers and storms. highs: low to mid 80's. winds: northwest at 4 to 8 mph. tonight: mostly cloudy. lows: mid 60's. winds: north at 3 to 6 mph. thursday: mostly cloudy/isolate d showers and storms. thanks jon.