the world of wrestling...loca l kasson mantorville two time state champion and ranked second in the nation patrick kennedy has verbally committed to wrestle for the iowa hawkeyes...kenn edy only a sophomore will be a part of the hawks 2020 recruiting class. / if this rain holds off long