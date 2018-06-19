Speech to Text for Local Sports (6/18)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

surely following in their baseball team's suit...climbing the rankings now 8th in 1a and currently riding a 6 game winning streak... wf at new sb-vo-1 wf at new sb-vo-3 monday they try to make it seven against west fork... - the knights are up by 3 in the 5th and paige leninger almost adds to it with this hard hit but morgan meier makes the grab - rachael hubka follows it up in the 5th in the circle getting the k to end the side - here comes the warhawks comeback in the 6th lindsay jones gets one past second for the rbi single - all of a sudden were knotted at 3 in the 6th shelby johnson gets a hit when newman needs it most - and that base runner is important because with 2 outs leninger lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs softball west fork (8) newman 3 6 final delivers this...the 2 run bomb gets newman back on top as they win 6-3. / spx fp multi line:ia hs softball regional pairings class 1a - 3a nu & newman 1st round byes and hosting ... yesteray the post season regional pairings were posted for iowa softball...in 1a north union and newman are receiving the high seeds awarded a first round bye and the opportunity for home field advantage the whole region tournament...an d it's the same scenario in 2-a for central springs...and in 3a crestwood gets to play at home...you can see all the pairings online at kimt.com. / on the boys side to no surprise top ranked 20 and 1 newman leads the tic east...but after that it gets pretty tight in the middle...with st. ansgar at 9 and 6 overall fighting for runner up... cs at sta base-vo-1 cs at sta base-vo-2 the saints are able to avoid the rain and host central springs... - were in the bottom of the 5th saints with the 4-3 lead and threatening with 2 on...ryan cole is able to get a big swing here but dylan marker snags the liner - so with two outs s-t-a is trying to rally...and adam willliams starts it grounding one right up the gut to score colin kramer - very next batter its john may this one is out to far right another saints run touches home - then jack sievert caps off the inning...this one perfectly falls in the gap in center...for the rbi triple lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs baseball central springs st. ansgar 7 8 final that was 3 sophomores with big hits as saints win...8-7. / eg at nk base-vo-1 eg at nk base-vo-2 northwood kensett is hosting eagle grove earlier in the afternoon... - vikings already up by 6 when ethan tasker with two outs delievers this...deep to center the solo homer extends n-k's lead - and they follow it up defensively with runners on 2nd and 3rd eagle groves john mosley pops one up foul but look at the effort here...the diving catch ends the side - northwood makes more plays at the plate in the fourth...gavin varner hits one out to far left bringing in two - and then colton moretz fires another out to left this one just off the glove of the outfielder lowerthirdlinescore:ia hs baseball eagle grove n-k 21 19 final it's an rbi double but eagle grove comes back to win this slugfest 21-19. / kennedy to iowa-vo-1 kennedy to iowa-vo-2 big news