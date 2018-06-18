Clear

Funding for new apartment complex

From a school to apartment building, what local people have to say

Posted: Mon Jun 18 20:44:30 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jun 18 20:44:30 PDT 2018
Posted By: Katie Huinker

Speech to Text for Funding for new apartment complex

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

thousand dollar forgivable loan... market rate apts-vo-1 lowerthird2line:funding for new apartment building albert lea, mn and they plan to use it to develop this building into 12 apartment units. it's the former ramsey school building. neighbors in the area are happy there's another option for people to live.xxx market rate apts-sot-1 market rate apts-sot-2 where we used to live, you're on a waiting list for six months. it's just too hard to find good places to live. renovations are expected to start at the beginning of july. / fillmore co trash-vo-3 staff at the fillmore
Mason City
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
We are tracking multiple chances for showers and thunderstorms including the threat for heavy rain and flash flooding.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events