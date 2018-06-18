Speech to Text for Zero Tolerance Policy Reaction

southern border...it's an issue outraging people across the country and lawmakers on both sides of the isle. trump reax-vo-1 trump reax-sot-3 children are being separated from their families because of the trump administration's "zero tolerance policy" of prosecuting any adult who crosses the border illegally. video, released by the u.s. border patrol, shows men, women and children kept in cages inside detention centers...after illegally entering the country. with rising bipartisan backlash president trump has repeatedly blamed the democrats. xxx trump reax-sot-2 f the democrats would sit down, instead of obstructing, we could have something done very quickly. over the last five weeks....more than 23-hundred children have been taken from their parents. a new cbs news poll, finds 67 percent of americans find the practice unacceptable. / protest-vo-1 protest-vo-2 efforts protesting this policy have officially hit our area with this demonstration happening this afternoon in downtown rochester. we're told at one point 50 people stood up against the separation of families. that inclues diane hanson who says she's never one to participate in protests but when its something she believes in so heavily like this-she can't resist.xxx protest-sot-1 protest-sot-2 "because we're americans and americans don't do this this is not the nature of our country to do this to children, it's horrific." immigrant kids reax-vo-1 immigrant kids reax-wpvo-3 che lopez is the lead organizer for cure or communities united for rochester empowerment. lowerthirdcourtesy:file separation policy sparks action kimt news 3 he is on his way to texas to see just how bad the situation is. he tells kimt he feels this zero tolerance policy is cruel. while-in texas lopez hopes to join those down south in protesting. xxx immigrant kids reax-sot-1 lowerthird2line:che lopez lead organizer, cure that's not what the u-s is about and we need to make sure that everybody unites and we're in solidarity with those families ots:community forum rescheduled cure.jpg lopez is also advocating for law enforcement in rochester to stop asking immigrants their status when in custody. a community forum is planned to discuss just that...but we are learning that is now being rescheduled. cure forum postponed-grx-5 according to cure's official facebook page, because of a family emergency of lopez's that forum will now take place in july. interim police chief john sherwin is invited as is olmsted county sheriff kevin torgerson. still to come -