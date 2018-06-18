Speech to Text for Future of Freeborn County Wind Farm

a proposed project for 100 wind turbines stretching across north iowa and southern minnesota may not move forward after a judge recommended it be called off due to turbine noise. kimt news three's calyn thompson has reaction to the ruling. xxx windmills-mpkgll-1 windmills-mpkgll-3 because of the judge's ruling... people who live in this area may not have to deal with wind turbines on their land. windmills-mpkgll-4 dorenne hansen lives near where those turbines would be built and has this sign in her yard that says "no windmills" she tells me the judge was "following the law" by ruling against the project... saying the developer would use non- participant land to complete it. windmills-mpkgll-5 you hear the birds chirping? we live in rural america for a reason. we want that rural atmosphere. just like someone may by a lake home to have a lake atmosphere. someone may buy a home in downtown chicago so that they could have the city atmosphere. windmills-mpkgll-6 reporting in freeborn county, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / after the judge's recommendatio n... we now wait on the commission to make a decision. / still