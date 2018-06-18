Speech to Text for Renovations to Cancer Center

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

albert lea invested thousands of dollars in renovating their cancer center... cancer center-vo-1 lowerthird2line:renovations to cancer center albert lea, mn and today - kimt news three's calyn thomson got to check it out. the updates include: new flooring... more space and even more privacy for patients. lonny thostenson comes in for chemotherapy treatments every two weeks...and he says he's noticed the difference the renovations have made. xxx cancer center-sot-1 lowerthird2line:lonny thostenson geneva, mn it's fresh. yup it's always... it's like painting your bedroom at home. just having a different atmosphere and just a change. it's good. changes are always good. a public open house will be offered tomorrow from 4 to 6 p-m. / ots:illegally dumped trash recycling.bmp more people