Dumping Problem in Fillmore County

People are illegally disposing of trash at a local recycling site

Posted: Mon Jun 18 16:55:09 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jun 18 16:55:09 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

are illegally dumping their trash at a fillmore county recycling site...making it harder for workers to properly dispose of items at the recycling center. k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox is on the scene where recyclers are calling for change. xxx fillmore trash-pkgll-1 vo: lowerthird2line:dumping problem in fillmore county preston, mn in fillmore county they are experiening a growing problem at this recycling center. people are dumping toys- out dated t-v's and even old record players. nat sot: that's a record player that does not work vo: paul gartner is clearing out a home that was in his family for over 100-years. sot: lowerthird2line:paul gartner preston, mn it's going to be a long process but we're going to get'er done fillmore trash-pkgll-8 vo: he is one of the few fillmore county residents who came in to properly dispose of their unwanted items and he does it for one reason. sot: i read there's a plastic island in the middle of the pacific the size of texas-now that's scary. reporter: lowerthird2line:jeremiah wilcox jwilcox@kimt.com dumping has become a huge problem here in fillmore county with people illegally dumping items like this wire- costing all taxpayers in the end. fillmore trash-pkgll-9 nats: calculator typing over sot after 2 secs sot: fillmore trash-pkgll-10 you end up paying for it in taxes every year because a large portion of the facility is subsidize by fillmore tax dollars. vo: gartner plans to recycle as much as he can out of his century old home staring with glass. nats: crashing glass sot: we should of started long ago-now if we can get everybody to comply-recycle the earth is going to be a better place- we're going to have a better home to live in and we're going to be happier. vo: reporting in preston jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. according to the minnesota waste management act people caught illegally dumping materials can face a 500- dollar fine and a misdemeanor charge. / garage damage-vo-3 all together -
We are tracking multiple chances for showers and thunderstorms including the threat for heavy rain and flash flooding.
