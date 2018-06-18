Speech to Text for Crisis Training

some worth county employees are better prepared for crisis situations following a 1- hour course held today. shooter-vo-1 lowerthird2line:crisis training northwood, ia sheriff dan fank and deputy andy grunhovd taught the group - including callie carlson from the worth county recorder's office. they explained how to respond to weather events - intruders - and other threats to personal safety. the standard response protocol training comes from the 'i love u guys' foundation - which started nearly a decade ago after a school hostage situation in colorado. carlson says she appreciates the training because you never know where or when a shooting might occur. xxx shooter-sot-1 lowerthird2line:callie carlson worth county recorder's office "i think it's a great thing. it's definitely beneficial, especially with what has happened around the country in the last 6 months year. people think it would never happen in your area, but you never know." sheriff fank notes that the training is to serve as a foundation - and can be adjusted accordingly depending on the situation. / windmills-stnger-2