Flood damaged items being picked up in Mason City

So many items were left out that city crews will have to go back out Tuesday to finish up Monday's route.

Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Piles of carpet, electronics, furniture and other items damaged by water or sewer backup are being picked up all across town today and throughout this week. We spoke with a homeowner who had some damage by rainwater in her basement which caused some items to be thrown out and is happy to see the trash gone. Joanne Melhus of Mason City, IA said "it's an eyesore. especially over there, it's...lots and lots of garbage." According to interim city administrator Kevin Jacobson, due to the large volume of flood damaged items, crews will continue to collect items from today's route into tomorrow before moving on to Tuesday routes.
We are tracking multiple chances for showers and thunderstorms including the threat for heavy rain and flash flooding.
