Speech to Text for Flood damaged items being picked up in Mason City

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

are beginning to pick up items damaged from last week's flood. flood item pickup-vo-1 lowerthird2line:flood item pickup mason city, ia piles of carpet...electro nics...furniture and other items damaged by water or sewer backup are being picked up all across town today and throughout this week. we spoke with a homeowner who had some damage by rainwater in her basement which caused some items to be thrown out...and is happy to see the trash gone.xxx flood item pickup-sot-1 lowerthird2line:joanne melhus mason city, ia "it's an eyesore. especially over there, it's...lots and lots of garbage." / according to interim city administrator kevin jacobson... due to the large volume of flood damaged items... crews will continue to collect items from today's route into tomorrow before moving on to tuesday routes. / playing