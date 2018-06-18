Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (6-18-18)

tyler wx weather-main-5 weather-main-6 weather-main-4 it's going to be an active week of weather across north iowa and southern minnesota. while there has been a nice and lengthy break since all of the heavy rain we received a week and a half ago, we're tracking multiple chances for showers and thunderstorms and some of them have the potential to bring heavy rainfall and lead to some isolated flash flooding. the best chances for flooding would be in north iowa especially tonight and into tuesday morning thanks to the showers and thunderstorms setting up over the area. the worst should stay just to our south in terms of the flash flooding and severe weather but it can't be ruled out. these storms will linger into tuesday morning with the activity wrapping up late tuesday morning and into early tuesday afternoon. temperatures will drop to the lower 70's in southern minnesota on tuesday and to the upper 70's in northern iowa. the rest of the week will continue with the break from the heat but not from the shower or thunderstorm chances. the weekend does look dry though as clouds look to stick around. tonight: scattered storms. lows: mid to upper 60's. winds: northeast at 5 to 10 mph. tuesday: morning storms/mostly cloudy. highs: lower to upper 70's. winds: east at 5 to 10 mph. tuesday night: mostly cloudy/isolated storms. lows: lower 60's. winds: northeast at 5 to 10 mph. thank you tyler. /