Residents concerned about sewage going into river

a sewage pipe collapse from last week is forcing the city of mason city to discharge raw sewage water into the winnebago river. kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live at east park near the discharge site. alex - what can you tell us?xxx sewage spill-lintro-3 amy - i'm just upstream from where a storm sewer that drains into the winnebago river is currently pumping untreated wastewater into the waterway. sewage spill-lintro-2 the iowa d-n-r is advising people to keep children and pets away from the riverbanks. today - i spoke with a woman who is heeding the warning.xxx sewage spill-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:sewage sent into the winnebago river mason city, ia mckenzie hughes and her 2 year old daughter nyla are feeding the ducks at east park. just a few yards away is the winnebago...and downstream from there...gallons of untreated wastewater are being released into river... which then runs south-east where it connects with the shell rock river just south of rockford. hughes says she's very concerned about it and hopes the problem gets fixed soon. lowerthird2line:mckenzie hughes mason city, ia "it does a little bit, because i have a daughter and i don't want anything to happen to her with the water contamination, so it does a little concern me." / sewage spill-ltag-2 i did reach out to joe bohl from mason city operations and maintenance...w ho tells me that this is not uncommon where untreated wastewater may have to be released into a river because of an issue like a sewer collapse...howe ver they do try to avoid it if possible. while bohl didn't have exact date on when the repairs will be finished... he says he expects it to be completed in the next couple of days. live in mason city - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / thank you alex. we reached out to the cerro gordo county department of public health. we learned that if you happen to come into contact with the water - you should immediately wash your hands or bathe if necessary... and wash any contaminated clothing in hot water.