Speech to Text for Celebrating pets at Rochesterfest

than getting outside to enjoy some food truck vendors over your lunch break...? how about taking your four-legged friend with you... rochfest pets-vo-1 rochfest pets-vo-2 this was the scene earlier today at rochesterfest. wagging tails... curious noses... and plenty of paw-some dogs. todays festivities celebrated pets... including those up for adoption... looking to be fostered... or just enjoying the activities with their owner. ashley saari of rochester - tells kimt events like this are so important for animals. xxx rochfest pets-sot-1 rochfest pets-sot-2 it's important for you to have your dog interact in the community. the more people they know the less intimidated people can be by animals. it's cool to see the different resources available in rochester. kimt teamed up with premier bank to sponsor today's celebration of pets. rochesterfest is underway all week long.