Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 6-8-18

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall(((waking up to storms and showers this morning. there will be more rain chances for the rest of the day and tomorrow thanks to a slow moving cold front. temperatures will start to cool down over the next few days. highs will return to the 70's and mid to low 80's today with more 70's later this week. rain chances last until wednesday. that will be a break from the better rain chances. isolated storms will be expected for thursday and friday as highs stay in the 70's. the weekend looks to stay mostly dry. there will be a chance for some more storms, but both saturday and sunday look good for some outdoor plans with highs near 80. today: isolated storms to scattered evening storms. highs: mid 80's/upper 70's. winds: southwest becoming north northeast at 8 to 14 mph. tonight: scattered storms. lows: mid to upper 60's. winds: east at 5 to 10 mph. tuesday: scattered storms. thanks jon.