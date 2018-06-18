Speech to Text for Local fourth grader wins national essay contest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the single open a young... aspiring writer is receving some exciting news... my school is located in a small rural community in southeastern minnesota. the towns of wykoff and spring valley hailee warren ? a fourth grader at kingsland elementary in spring valley.... found out on thursday that she won first place in the national rural education association essay contest. the assignment was to write about why her school is the heart of her community... she tells kimt that writing is something she plans to because you can express yourself into like stories hailee's essay won first place out of 45 entries