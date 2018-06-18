Clear

Byron high school student fighting rare disease

Mike Coble was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome.

Posted: Sun Jun 17 20:50:42 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Jun 17 20:50:43 PDT 2018
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

a senior at byron high school is fighting a rare disease.. according to mike coble's go fund me page... the teen was diagnosed with guillain barre (he?lynn brray) syndrome... affecting his nerves and muscles. the page states mike first experienced symptoms earlier this month when he experienced numbness in his hands, feet and face. mayo clinic says there's no cure for the disease, but most people recover. coble was slated to play football for minnesota state university
