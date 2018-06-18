Speech to Text for Byron high school student fighting rare disease

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a senior at byron high school is fighting a rare disease.. according to mike coble's go fund me page... the teen was diagnosed with guillain barre (he?lynn brray) syndrome... affecting his nerves and muscles. the page states mike first experienced symptoms earlier this month when he experienced numbness in his hands, feet and face. mayo clinic says there's no cure for the disease, but most people recover. coble was slated to play football for minnesota state university