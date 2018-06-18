Clear

Climbing for Father's Day

Roca Climbing offered an incentive for dads, a chance to climb for free.

news it's a day marked on the calendar... in fact it's believed to go back to the middle ages in catholic europe... kimt news 3's annalise johnson is finding out how some people are spending their father's day... fathers day is a day to appreciate the father figures in our lives. im here at roca climbing and fitness where some people are celebrating fathers day in a unique way. its really good bonding sean and pj mceligot are spending the day climbing together. it's a hobby... turned tradition... for the father son duo. we try to climb together like 3 times a week so we're on our standard sunday afternoon climbing trip it started 13 ? 14 years ago and ive definitely gotten closer as ive been climbing with my dad this isn't sean's only son... climbing with pj and mountain biking with jack pj has a message for all of the dads out there on their day be there for your children ? im really glad that my dads been there supportive of roca climbing offered an incentive for fathers today... a chance to climb
