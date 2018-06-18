Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (6-17-2018)

happy father's day to all of the dad's out there, hopefully you stayed cool on an afternoon with highs in the lower to mid 90's with humidity about as tropical as the amazon rain forest. a heat advisory remains in effect through this evening. a few showers will be possible this afternoon but the main line of storms pushes in to the northwest, moving slowly southeast late this evening perhaps around or after 10 pm . this line of storms will slowly push southeasterly and will encapsulate portions of the area with moderate to at times heavy rainfall. a small threat for severe weather will accompany these storms with damaging wind and hail as possibilities. these storms will come in waves with heavy rain and scattered storms sunday night mainly for southern mn, isolated storm chances for all on monday, and thunderstorm s likely for all monday night and into tuesday morning. flash flooding is a potential both sunday night and monday night, remember, turn around, don't drown. highs remain in the 70's and 80's with slightly less humidity the rest of the week. however, it will be a soggy forecast with rain/storm chances wednesday, thursday pm, and friday, as well as the later part of the weekend. tonight: scattered storms/heavy rain possible. lows: low 70s. winds: southwest at 6 to 12 mph. monday: isolated storms to scattered evening storms. highs: mid 80's. winds: southwest becoming north northeast at 8 to 14 mph. monday night: thunderstorm s/heavy rain thanks brandon. tonight about two?thousand