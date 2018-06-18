Speech to Text for Father's Day on the Track

for most they've been around it since they can remember going from one track to another every weekend in the summer... and on father's day a couple of father daughter duo's are extra thankful for the sport that they share.xxx nat for joe schmit father's day is a little bitter sweet for multiple reasons... my dad actually wasn't around he disappeared when i was 8 years old so he learned the racing way on his own... but is now using the sport to bond with his daughter kellie... we built this car together her brother used to race also he passed away in july it will be eight years this july so we been running together he shared a car with to her is a lot of fun but since his passing the schmit father daughter duo took their passion to a whole new level... and it's made their relationship that much closer... we've been doing this together for forever and it's great it's kind of our thing and what we always do and i now live in a different town so he kind of works on the car more but today we came up yesterday and spent all day working on the car getting it ready to race tonight... giving joe his perfect father's day gift, watching kellie out on the track. working on the car and you're getting to be able to make it so it's very competitive for her to get into and have a chance to win every night is awesome but they aren't the only father daughter clan at the mason city motor speedway this weekend... jaime and autum anderson are both racing tonight i've been around race in my whole life he's done it since he was young i've been around it since i was born and decided one year let's jump in the car together and go have some fun luckily they compete in separate classes... we couldn't be in the same class we both would have wrecked race cars.... we're too competitive... but that drive between them quickly simmers when the flag is waved and they cheer each other on it's just nice for me to stand up there and watch her race and know