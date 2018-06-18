Speech to Text for Raising money for Cora Jean

driving./// we first introduced you to a little girl at the end of april... a toddler from rose creek named cora jean. she has a rare genetic disorder... primary lymphodema& a condition causing her lymph nodes to form abnormally. and a disorder that only affects 2? percent of the population. her parents are seeking treatment for her overseas... at a clinic in germany. but in order to get there... the family needs to raise 20?thousand dollars. take a look at how their community is helping them do so.xxx (nat: cora jean is why we're here today. hopefully it's going to go real well for them.( (cora jean) the community of rose creek is rallying behind one little girl with primary lymphodema. "in small towns it goes that way cause... everybody knows everybody and it's just the fact that you want to do something for them. " (quick shots ? silent auction, bake sale, donation jar) proceeds from a silent auction... bake sale and donations all to send her to germany f or treatment. (parents) her parents stunned at the support... "amazing. it really has, i mean, everybody from here to 30 mile radius has just been awesome and they donated, and stepped up, and helped with everything." (poster, t? shirt) starting the day with over 16?thousand dollars... and having the goal of raising more. "as she gets older there's going to be more so i mean if we can raise more that's great but ya know regardless of what happens today we're going to get her there." (thank you poster) but not without a big 'thank you' to all who have helped along the way. there is no cure for primary lymphodema... but the rubin's hope going to germany will help them find a reasonable treatment plan for their daughter ? cora jean. for