Speech to Text for Rochesterfest Juneteenth Celebration

record./// the annual rochesterfest juneteenth celebration is back today. an event that features live music ? vendors ? and food. juneteenth ? also known as freedom day ? marks the day in history in 1865 where texas was the final u?s state to free slaves. president of the rochester chapter of the national association for the advancement of colored people w?c jordan tells kimt that it's important to remember this day in history.xxx sometimes people will look at this celebration as a celebration for african americans but really this is american history. we cant draw a line between different types of history. we all are here in america and it's a part of our heritage juneteenth is actually june 19th ? but organizers chose to celebrate today