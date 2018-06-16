Speech to Text for Rochester Salvation Army Majors Retirement Service

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a community is celebrating the retirement of rochester salvation army majors james and paulette frye today. and the many appointments and homes we lived in ? mom made it home ? because she and dad were there friends and family of the couple shared kind words and memories of james and paulette at the service. after decades of service in numerous cities ? the pair received their retirement certifications. but they say they plan to still stay active at the