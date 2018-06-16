Speech to Text for Local gym raises money for MDA

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

using their muscles to raise money for people who have muscular dystrophy. the gym burn boot camp is calling the event ? "be their muscle." live kimt news three's annalise johnson joins us live to tell us how today's weather affected their plans. annalise?xxx calyn ? the heat wasn't even the issue here today. the burn boot camp crew was all set up here at silver lake park this morning to have their workout in the rain ? but as soon as they saw lightning ? they had to pack everything up to head back to the indoor gym... but they didn't let the storm get in the way of raising money for muscular dystrophy.xxx gym shoes members of the gym ? and other community members are squatting and lunging for a cause. they're donating all their proceeds from the work out to local chapters of the muscular dystrophy association. muscular dystrophy is a condition that leads to loss of muscle mass ? that can make not only exercising difficult or impossible... but also speech ? feeding yourself ? and walking. that's why the people here are moving their bodies for those who can't. someone isn't as fortunate enough to do that ? to lift a weight ? to be able to work out ? we wanna show that that's something that we can do for of more than 120 burn boot camp gyms across the country ? the rochester gyms came in fourth for the most money raised. their goal was to raise four? thousand dollars ? but their final total was more than seven? thousand dollars for muscular dystrophy. live in rochester, annalise johnson, kimt news 3./// annalise, thank you so much. with that money raised ? the muscular dystrophy association is sending children with the condition to a week?long summer