KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (6-16-2018)

full stormteam 3 weather forecast is next. brandon wx today was another scorcher with highs as of 2:45 in the upper 80's and lower 90's with a few more degrees to go.the humidity was once again tropical feeling. a heat advisory remains in effect through sunday evening as temperatures and humidity remain similar into sunday. the only difference to today will be storms pushing in sunday evening, perhaps in the early evening between about 5 and 7 pm to the west and northwest. this line of storms will slowly push southeasterly and will encapsulate the area with moderate to at times heavy rainfall. a threat for severe weather will accompany these storms with damaging wind and hail as possibilities. not to be used as a scare tactic, but with a saturated ground the potential for flash flooding does exist in areas with over an inch of rain possible through tuesday morning. remember, turn around, don't drown. the storms will take a break for most of monday but isolated storms are still possible throughout the day. scattered storms, possibly containing heavy rains will pick back up on monday night and should continue into tuesday morning. highs will be in the 70's and low 80's for the rest of the cloud filled and soggy forecast, with storms once again thursday evening, friday, and possibly the weekend. tonight: partly cloudy. lows: middle 70s. winds: south at 10 to 15 mph. sunday: partly cloudy/storms arrive in early evening. highs: low 90s. winds: south southwest at 10 to 20 mph.