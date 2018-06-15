Speech to Text for Allzin for Alzheimers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

diagnosed with alzheimers. now?those in the albert lea community are coming together to raise awareness. the allz in for alzheimers event aims to spread awareness and raise money for alzheimers research at the mayo clinic. kicking off with barrel races this evening to a 5?k tomorrow morning and a silent auction at 4p?m... the event is sure to be a success. chrystal richter helped start the event and it is something she holds close to her heart. "it's heart warming to know that were actually trying to do something to raise awareness and money to find the cause for this and with our families it just affects all of us and to see this daily with glenn, it's heartbreaking. " barrel races kicked off this evening at 7 and will resume again tomorrow after