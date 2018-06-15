Clear
SEVERE WX: Heat Advisory View Alerts

Allzin for Alzheimers

Every 66 seconds someone is diagnosed with Alheimers.

Posted: Fri Jun 15 21:17:00 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 15 21:17:00 PDT 2018
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Allzin for Alzheimers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

diagnosed with alzheimers. now?those in the albert lea community are coming together to raise awareness. the allz in for alzheimers event aims to spread awareness and raise money for alzheimers research at the mayo clinic. kicking off with barrel races this evening to a 5?k tomorrow morning and a silent auction at 4p?m... the event is sure to be a success. chrystal richter helped start the event and it is something she holds close to her heart. "it's heart warming to know that were actually trying to do something to raise awareness and money to find the cause for this and with our families it just affects all of us and to see this daily with glenn, it's heartbreaking. " barrel races kicked off this evening at 7 and will resume again tomorrow after
Mason City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 79°
Albert Lea
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 83°
Austin
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
Rochester
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 82°
Our heat wave continues into the weekend!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events