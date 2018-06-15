Speech to Text for Albert Lea Church Burglaries

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

not the first place that you would expect someone to break into... a place of worship. now members of a church in albert lea are left shaken... after it happened in their community. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan joins us now with the details ? brooke this wasn't the first church robbed in the area was it? xxx katie ? that's right... the theft discovered at salem lutheran church yesterday isn't the first albert lea church to be broken into. take a look... between march 9th and today ? seven break?ins at six churches have been reported including the one at salem lutheran church. i spoke with a pastor who was taken by surprise by this most recent theft. xxx this is the scene a custodian at salem lutheran church found thursday morning. someone broke into the church through the back basement window... smashing the glass to get into 3 offices in the church. pastor erica cunningham tells me it's a shame something like this would happen to a church... and is thankful the suspects didn't take more than a dvd player and some loose change. "it makes you feel nervous and on edge to know that someone was in your building because you know the church was almost like a second home to many of us so you know it's a real invasion of pastor cunningham says she hopes those in the community know this is still a safe place and they are installing a security system ? katie./// thank you brooke. if you have any information about the burglary ? you're asked to contact albert