Speech to Text for Highway 65 Project Changes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

natural sound the blue heron on north federal is picking up in busiensses. natural sound which is why vickie lau, the owner of the restaurant is expanding the parking lot, but last week she learned some changes are going to be made to the sidewalk in front of her building. from where the sidewalk is now only to that pink line right there those with the city say they want to put in a grass divide between the sidewalk and street. natural sound making the area a little more dangerous according to vickie. if they wanna put grass in front of my parking lot i'm ok with that but i feel that it's a safety issue more than anything and if somebody fell into the street i would be liable because they tripped on city grass so she started making calls about getting this five foot area cemented instead of grass. he said you'll need to check with the asphalt company that's doing the work so i called them and they said no you'll have to check with the dot that's doing the work so i called them and they said no you'll need to check with the city and today she is getting the answer she wanted from the city and she's not alone. there's three or four businesses. while no one wants to talk about winter just yet.... vickie says keeping the sidewalk in just this small area will pay off in the long