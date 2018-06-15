Speech to Text for Local Sports (6/15)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for the second straight week charles city softball remains the top team in class 4a but the comets quickly saw how easy number one can fall taking a hefty "l" to rival waverly shell rock last night today they search for redemption against another tough team 12 and 2 algona... ? comets are already up 3?zip in the fourth... and to no surprise when it's a shutout sami heyer is in the circle... what an inning for her here striking out all three batters to get the bulldogs down in order. ? bottom of the frame madeline peters starts a two out rally getting one to drop in the gap in left center ? and then kelby katcher follows lining one down the third base line for the rbi ? and then the defense carried the comets the rest of the way... algona's claudia schrauth has a runner in scoring position but she ground out to end the 6th... just up the road the osage ladies are hosting st. ansgar... ? it's tied at one in the fourth and brooklyn hackbart gets the saints their lead back... up the gut one run scores then she brings in extending the play to second ? hali anderson follows it up with another great hit with two outs she finds the green in left to bring hackbart right back in ? jadyn anderson keeps the good times rolling another hit to the gap in left center brings in yet another run but these green devils know how to rally kourtney chambers fires a 2 out rbi single to cap off a huge 7th for osage to come back and win 6?5.///