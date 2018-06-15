Speech to Text for Beat the Heat

it is hot out there today...and as brandon just said...the heat is here to stay for the weekend. many of you probably have outdoor plans...and will be looking for ways to stay cool. kimt news three's alex jirgens joins live at the mason city aquatic center. alex...i'm guessing it's a very busy night out there?xxx beat the heat-lintro-2 raquel....as you can see...there are a lot of people out here today trying to beat the heat. this heat wave comes during the worth county fair...where people are trying to keep the animals cool as well.xxx beat the heat-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:beating the heat kimt news 3 dennis johnson is the education specialist for iowa state's worth county extension office. with the rising temperatures he tells me those with animals at the worth county fair will need to take extra precautions to keep them safe from the heat. beat the heat-pkg-3 "this weekend's gonna be a challenge because all those livestock that are in those barns or in stalls, and so to keep those animals cool, it's probably gonna take..and this is probably in the case of pigs today because they're getting shown, and to getting exercise, getting worked out, we're gonna have to pour water on them. and not just give them water to drink, but water them down." beat the heat-pkg-4 and with temperatures that can easily reach the 90s in the show arena...johnson says it can stress out the livestock...requi ring all the more attention. "i've seen dads and even brothers and sisters standing with water sprinklers, sprinkling the animals as they go in to the ring. so when you get into the ring, you're feeling pretty cool, feeling pretty comfortable, and i think that's a pretty good thing today." it's not just the fair that will be busy with people this weekend... brian pauley with mason city parks and recreation predicts that even more people than usual will use the local pool. beat the heat-pkg-5 "initially everyone thinks hot, let's stay indoors, but my theory is lets get out and enjoy this wonderful amenity that we have in town. we're gonna see our highest numbers of the season, maybe even highest numbers for the summer, especially when you have 3 consecutive days in the 90s." with the heat and humidity - officials are hoping people stay hydrated the next few days... and heed the warnings about heat stroke for them and their pets. live in mason city - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / joe