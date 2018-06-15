Speech to Text for Best Place for First Responders

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

here at rochester fire station 1 say they aren't surprised the city is ranked one of the top 5 across the nation for emts and paramedics... that's according to security choice dot com - a home monitoring system company. they evaluated 645 cities across america on criteria such as salary - crime data - cost of living - and projected job growth. xxx paramedics-minipkg-1 paramedics-minipkg-3 when i told rochester firefighter paramedic chad kuhlman that rochester is one of the top 5 cities for paramedics and emts to live - he told me it makes sense to him since the city is so medically focused. in the middle of our interview - the station even received a medical call and some of the firefighters headed out to respond. kuhlman says rochester is an exciting place to be a paramedic and that rochester fire department has the unique opportunity to work with medical directors from mayo. paramedics-minipkg-2 we see very unique situations we see a fair amount of trauma as well and a lot of places where we can actually use the skill set that we've been trained at to help people. that's the whole reason why we're here of the 109 rochester firefighters - 12 of them are also trained as paramedics. live in rochester - annalise johnson - kimt news 3. / thank you annalise. e-m-ts and paramedics from gold cross ambulance service and mayo one also serve the rochester area. / moore