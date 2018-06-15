Speech to Text for Incentives to Relocate to Small Towns

pgm.jpg small towns and jobs-vo-4 only 39 towns in the state of iowa have a population of over 10 thousand - and with more people shifting to urban areas - smaller towns are trying to recruit new residents and businesses. small towns and jobs-vo-1 lowerthird2line:incentives to relocate to small towns northwood, ia the city of northwood offers residents a down-payment plan on a new house...and people can purchase a lot for their home - for just one dollar. new and existing businesses can also reap the benefits. tom sculley and his wife are the long-time owners of village florist and greenhouse...an d they understand the positive impact incentives like that can have. xxx small towns and jobs-sot-1 lowerthird2line:tom sculley northwood, ia "it's an incentive, it gets kids in schools, gets new families in town...anything to keep businesses open. if we can shop locally, it's an advantage all the way around." some other towns in north iowa that use or are planning to use incentives for new residents and or businesses include manly...nora springs...and sheffield. / ots:pool