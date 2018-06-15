Speech to Text for No Fans or A/C Units at Salvation Army

this weekend is going to be a hot one for everyone in our area which is why the salvation army lends air conditioning units and box fans to those in need...but this year they are not able to do that. for more - let's send it out to brian who is out at the first friday night live of the year in mason city. brian how is it out there right now? raquel, it is hot.... i have a couple of tips for people heading out to friday night live tonight. number one, don't wear a tie. two, bring water and three-- get here early so you can sit in the shade. but trying to stay cool this weekend isn't going to be easy for everyone. the north iowa salvation army usually lends out box fans and air condition units to those in need, but this year they haven't received any donations--forcing them to send people to amy hoffman with north iowa community action for help. the only problem with that is you have to qualify for the low income home energy assistance program in order to get an a/c unit from community action. amy hoffman energy and emergency assistant coordinator in previous years it's around 30 units i did prepurchase thirty units, and there is additional funding as of right now for additional. if you have a fan or a/c unit you are not using you can donate it to the mason city salvation army. raquel they tell me they are receiving phone calls everyday for people in need and this weekend is going to be miserably hot. live in mason city brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. thank you brian. we will have the application for the community action for an a/c unit on our website with this story under local news.