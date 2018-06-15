Speech to Text for Family holds golf tournament to raise awareness about mental illness

a family is turning a personal tragedy into an opportunity to advoate for those with mental illnesses. jeffery becker says his son samuel took his own life in 20-16. he tells k-i-m-t that his son suffered from severe obsessive compulsive disorder and anxiety. after seeing how samuel struggled with mental illness... becker and his wife created an annual golf tournament his memory. they say the goal is raise awareness about mental illness. jeffrey becker rochester, mn like nobody chooses cancer and sam certainly didn't choose this nor anybody else that suffers from mental illness so we want to take care of anybody that might be struggling and reach out. the tournament was held today but you can still donate to the cause. the money raised will go to the national alliance on mental illness and the american foundation for suicide prevention.