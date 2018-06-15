Speech to Text for Woman calls for changes to pool design plan

chatfield is getting a new pool... and the city is planning to begin construction in august. but some people are upset with an aspect of the design plan. kimt news 3's annalise johnon is live in the rochester studio to tell us why.xxx lowerthird2line:annalise johnson ajohnson@kimt.com amy - these bur oak trees are on the site where chatfield is building the new pool. but - the design requires some of these trees to be removed. i spoke to a rochester woman who is hoping chatfield will adjust the design in order to keep the trees as they are.xxx pool controversy-mpkg-1 pool controversy-mpkg-4 here's a look at the design plan for the new pool - it includes two diving boards - a waterslide - and a new bath house. lowerthird2line:should trees be removed to build a pool? chatfield, mn the plan is to build it on the south end of the parking lot of the current pool - next to the school. kelly rae kirkpatrick is a landscape designer in rochester and is involved in conservation design. she heard about the pool project from a fellow designer in the area - and decided to get involved. pool controversy-mpkg-3 id like to see them not take down these trees - id like to see them consider this an area that can be of economic benefit if its utilized in a different manner and still have chatfield get the excellent pool that i think it needs pool controversy-ltag-2 kirkpatrick met with the chatfield city clerk minutes before our conversation. city clerk joel young told me this morning that this is the first time he's had any request to change the design. kirkpatrick suggested an alternate design to him - and she says she feels the meeting went well. young tells me that they are currently planning to proceed with the original design plan - but that the city is trying to fit the pool in that area while being sensitive to the trees. in the rochester studio - annalise johnson - kimt news 3. / thank you annalise. plans for a new chatfield pool have been in the works since 20- 14. last november - a referendum for the new pool was passed by the city and school board. /