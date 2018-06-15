Speech to Text for Sheriff takes part in exploited and missing children training

when there's a missing child - we trust law enforcement to know what to do. the sheriff of fillmore county recently returned from virginia - where he received took part in a prestigious training program from the national center for missing and exploited children. missing child training-vo-1 lowerthird2line:sheriff trained for missing child situations preston, mn when sheriff kaase heard about the training for heads of law enforcement agencies - he wanted to be able to bring those lessons to fillmore county. he says the training had an emphasis on making sure the proper policies and procedures are in place when there's a missing or runaway child. but while he's glad he has this training - he hopes he doesn't have to use it.xxx missing child training-sot-1 lowerthird2line:sheriff thomas kaase fillmore county sheriff's office in looking at this - its just making sure that we're prepared for that ultimate situation that we hope never comes sheriff kaase will soon be returning to virginia to receive the second half of the training. this time - the focus will be on how to handle cases that involve exploited children.