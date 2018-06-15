Clear
Congressman Keith Ellison campaigns in Rochester

The congressman is now running to become Minnesota's next attorney general.

Posted By: Jon Bendickson

democratic congressman keith ellison is making his rounds across southern minnesota reaching out to voters. keith ellison campaigning-vo-1 lowerthird2line:us rep. ellison stops in rochester rochester, mn today in rochester - ellison made a stop at dunn brothers coffee to speak to voters about why he wants to become the state's next attorney general. ellison says his time in congress has prepared him to take on the role. he says in congress - you write laws but he now wants to enforce those laws. kamau wilkins was one of the voters listening to what the congressman had to say. he tells us that he wants the next attorney general to be concerned about the community and other issues.xxx keith ellison campaigning-sot-1 lowerthird2line:kamau wilkins rochester, mn like environment issues-pipelines the wild rice issue up north and also social issues congressman ellsion is also making stops in albert lea and mankato today. /
