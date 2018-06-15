Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 weather Forecast (6-15-2018)

brandon wx weather-main-5 weather-main-6 weather-main-7 a few storms will be possible through southern minnesota this evening allowing for a slight chance of severe weather, otherwise it will remain warm and humid into the weekend. for saturday, most of us should see sunshine with storms flirting with our northern counties in southern minnesota. highs will be in the lower to middle 90's with heat indices near or above 100 degrees. a heat advisory remains in effect through sunday evening as temperatures and humidity remain similar into sunday. we will see partly cloudy skies to close the weekend with scattered storms returning sunday night. these storms continue to roll through monday as a cold front passes, leading to highs in the lower 80's. we will be much more comfortable for tuesday and wednesday with falling humidity, sunshine, and highs near 80 degrees. storms return by the end of the work week. tonight: isolated evening storms /partly cloudy. lows: lower 70s. winds: south at 10 to 15 mph. saturday: mostly sunny/slight storm chance . highs: low to mid 90s. winds: south at 10 to 20 mph. tonight: partly cloudy. lows: lower to mid 70s. winds: south 10 to 15 mph. thank you brandon. / ots:flooding in central iowa ames flooding.jpg some minor flooding is