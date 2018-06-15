Speech to Text for Learning about bicyclist and pedestrian safety

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

is the time of year when more people ditch their vehciles...and walk or bike to work or wherever they're going. and that can lead to some potentially dangerous situations. bike program-grxbpclip-2 according to the federal highway administration... each year...about five-thousand pedestrians and 800 bicyclists are killed in crashes. they make up about sixteen percent of all traffic fatalities. / now...an effort is underway to make walking and biking safer in our area. local educators are learning a new way to teach students...with the walk-bike- fun curriculum. bike program-vo-1 lowerthird2line:learning about bike safety rochester, mn the goal is to create a safe...active...an d healthy community. the program teaches adults how to teach kids...especially those with disabilities...how to manuever on dangersous areas...like the sides of roads. nick mason is a cyclist and deputy director of bike alliance minnesota. he believes education helps build a child's confidence on the road.xxx bike program-sot-1 bike program-sot-2 bicycling is something that makes a big difference, it makes it a little bit better for the environment makes us all a little bit healthier and make folks really happy this isn't just happening in rochester. the bike alliance is going all across minnesota to educate teachers on biking and walking safety. / a man wanted for