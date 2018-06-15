Speech to Text for forecast 6.15.2018

i hope you've been in the mood for more sunshine because it is coming our way in full force this morning and well into the afternoon. temperatures will follow be soaring into the low to mid 90s across the entire area, with dew points picking up as well. this will push real feels into the middle to upper 90s, with a few localized 100s as well. winds will be on the breezier side from the south, gusting up to 30 miles per hour periodically through the day. tonight, we all see another likely chance for more showers and thunderstorm s due to the increase in heat and humidity. lows will not be falling below 70 in most of the area. the weekend will remain very hot with highs continuing in the low to mid 90s, including a sunny father's day sunday. rain chances dwindle coming into the afternoon on saturday, opening up to partly to mostly sunny skies by the evening.