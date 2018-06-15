Speech to Text for Heyer's dominance

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

charles city is really good... and their ace sammy heyer... is flat out dominant. ? heyer has made 12 starts this season... and she has 12 wins in the record book. ? listen to some of these stats... 61 innings... 20 hits allowed..102 strike outs.. and an opponents batting average of a ridiculous... 0.097. ? in fact... heyer is so good.. sometimes the comets bring in a fifth infielder.... and that means nothing gets to the green... and when sammy is the on the mound.. the comets are really tough to beat.xxx sammy: i just keep my cool trust my pitches that they do what the usually need to do, my defense behind me is the greatest thing. tayler schmidt: a lot of the girls are going to push the ball on sammy so it helps if we are, i play middle infield when we do that, it's a lot easier when we dont have to worry about someone hitting that middle gap because someone is