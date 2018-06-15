Speech to Text for Carseat safety

(c? rrr)./// 70 to 80 percent of people who are putting carseats into their cars are doing it wrong ? according to the mayo clinic. now... mayo is taking action to reduce that number. once a month they host a clinic that teaches people how to put their carseats into their cars properly. using the car seat and vehicle manuals... mayo clinic trauma workers work with community members to be sure the kids in the back seat are as safe as they can be. judy haugen's grandchildren are coming to visit her next week so she came to the clinic.. to be sure they'd be safe on the road with her.xxx "i thought they were going to put it in but actually they showed me how and i had to put it in so i know how and i learned how it was very easy and now i feel pretty confident." those with mayo tell k?i?m? t that thanks to increased education and events like this one ? numbers of injured children in accidents (have been going down./// the latest job report is in ? and it looks like numbers are up. we're looking at how much. plus ? reactions are rolling in after a long? awaited report involving the department of justice is finally released. those details.. next./// ((((take live wx