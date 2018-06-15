Clear
Sewer collapse in Mason City

Posted: Thu Jun 14 20:42:46 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jun 14 20:42:46 PDT 2018
Posted By: Ryan Odeen

Speech to Text for Sewer collapse in Mason City

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a sewer collapse has now been discovered in the same area as two water main breaks this week in mason city. crews were called to the intersection of 3rd street southeast and south rhode island avenue tuesday afternoon to repair the initial break... a few hours later... another break was reported in the same general area. and after fixing that break ? they found a hole in a sewer pipe. the repair was more complex than city equipment could handle ? so the work is being done by an outside crew. faruk jessa lives near the collapse... and is amazed by the city's quick "two thumbs up for the city for stepping in and taking care of this as quickly as possible. so i'm really appreciative of that." /// according to mason city utility supervisor joe bohl ? about 30 to 40 feet of sewer pipe is expected to be replaced.///
We're tracking some heat just in time for the weekend.
