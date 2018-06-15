Speech to Text for Polka Dot Powerhouse launch

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a network for women is announcing a re?launch of its clear lake chapter. polka dot powerhouse is a worldwide organization that connects business women in a no? drama environment and helps them make professional and personal connections. kate rogers was just promoted to the chapter's managing director position and is also a business owner. she says having a wide spectrum of business? women can be helpful for everyone.xxx "all the different age groups of women that are in here too, and all the expertise that is in this room alone, it's years worth of experience. when you put like minded people and minds together, you can really get a lot accomplished in a matter of minutes." /// the clear lake chapter meets on the 2nd thursday of the month from 6 to 8 p?m at nature's solution in clear lake.///