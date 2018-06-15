Clear
Aging in place

1 in 5 people who own homes in Olmsted County are over the age of 65.

Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

rochester area habitat for humanity is working to keep those citizens in their homes instead of having to go into a senior living facility. the program is called aging in place and it aims to make repairs to homes so they can age with the owners. it's geared towards low income home owners who are in need of interior and exterior home repairs. the aging in place coordinator was able to step into her role thanks to a generous grant... and says the program allows people to keep their pride while accepting the help.xxx "habitat is a hand up not a hand out so that's the benefit to this they want to have some control and they don't want to feel like they are being given something and they're not providing for themselves." there is a repayment plan for those who get help... so they can make affordable payments on the improvements and keep the program running./// a network
