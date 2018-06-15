Speech to Text for Aging in place

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

rochester area habitat for humanity is working to keep those citizens in their homes instead of having to go into a senior living facility. the program is called aging in place and it aims to make repairs to homes so they can age with the owners. it's geared towards low income home owners who are in need of interior and exterior home repairs. the aging in place coordinator was able to step into her role thanks to a generous grant... and says the program allows people to keep their pride while accepting the help.xxx "habitat is a hand up not a hand out so that's the benefit to this they want to have some control and they don't want to feel like they are being given something and they're not providing for themselves." there is a repayment plan for those who get help... so they can make affordable payments on the improvements and keep the program running./// a network